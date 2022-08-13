OLD National Bancorp IN Makes New Investment in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,200 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 14,507,422 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $638,965,000 after purchasing an additional 595,212 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,797,427 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $562,357,000 after purchasing an additional 621,809 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,876,231 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $258,848,000 after purchasing an additional 149,460 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 174.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,691,104 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $250,767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,346,149 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $235,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays set a $89.00 price objective on Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.24.

In other Devon Energy news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $151,080.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $151,080.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $242,956.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,269 shares in the company, valued at $14,472,904.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

DVN stock opened at $65.55 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.46 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $42.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 2.55.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.21. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 30.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.46%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.47%.

Devon Energy declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

