OLD National Bancorp IN Makes New Investment in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 5,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Towercrest Capital Management grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 6,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 1,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.
Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $330.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $296.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $321.50. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $408.71.
Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend
Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.