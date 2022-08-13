OLD National Bancorp IN Makes New Investment in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 5,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Towercrest Capital Management grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 6,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 1,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $330.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $296.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $321.50. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.527 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

