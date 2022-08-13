OLD National Bancorp IN Purchases 150 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $653,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,640,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 131.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, F3Logic LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 30.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of DIA opened at $337.83 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $296.39 and a 52 week high of $369.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $316.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $330.94.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.