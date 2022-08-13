OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 18,500 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,500 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 166,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 274,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 65,313 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 622,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,385,000 after acquiring an additional 23,441 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 171,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 42,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NLY shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Annaly Capital Management to $6.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $6.25 to $6.75 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.67.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Up 1.0 %

NLY stock opened at $6.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.31 and a 200 day moving average of $6.72. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $8.94. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 2.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.16.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 178.91%. The business had revenue of $475.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.90%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is 34.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Annaly Capital Management

In other news, CEO David L. Finkelstein purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,112,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,669,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,279,712.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Annaly Capital Management

(Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.