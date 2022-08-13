OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 776 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 776 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OMC. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,574,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,172,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,181,000 after acquiring an additional 591,257 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 173.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 835,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,224,000 after acquiring an additional 530,470 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,606,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,956,000 after acquiring an additional 504,221 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,046,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,242,000 after acquiring an additional 368,109 shares during the period. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

NYSE OMC opened at $72.55 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.31 and a 1 year high of $91.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.18.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 39.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OMC. StockNews.com raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Macquarie cut shares of Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.90.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michael J. Obrien sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total transaction of $1,268,460.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 131,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,239,885.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

