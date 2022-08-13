OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 835 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,183 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Owens Corning by 32.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its position in Owens Corning by 3.6% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,461 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Owens Corning by 7.6% in the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Owens Corning by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 15,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Owens Corning by 33.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 663 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OC shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.92.

Owens Corning Price Performance

OC stock opened at $91.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Owens Corning has a one year low of $72.97 and a one year high of $101.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.59.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.52. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 18th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 1,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $178,344.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,580.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Owens Corning

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.