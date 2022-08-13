OLD National Bancorp IN Takes Position in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in Core Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $316,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Core Laboratories by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Core Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $408,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Core Laboratories by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 863,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,325,000 after buying an additional 26,827 shares during the period. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Core Laboratories from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Core Laboratories from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.50 to $21.30 in a report on Monday, April 18th.

Core Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of CLB opened at $17.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.02 million, a P/E ratio of 90.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.59. Core Laboratories has a 52 week low of $15.21 and a 52 week high of $35.83.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $120.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.35 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Core Laboratories Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Featured Articles

