OLD National Bancorp IN Takes Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Motco purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital in the first quarter worth $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital in the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 41.91% of the company’s stock.
FSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Hovde Group cut their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital to $23.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.30%.
In related news, insider Brian Gerson acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.74 per share, with a total value of $43,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,097.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Brian Gerson acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.74 per share, with a total value of $43,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,097.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael C. Forman acquired 5,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.41 per share, for a total transaction of $112,010.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,010.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 9,538 shares of company stock valued at $200,285 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.
