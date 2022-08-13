OLD National Bancorp IN Trims Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,267 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on DHI. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $151.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.14.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton Trading Up 1.3 %

In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $388,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,025.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $388,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at $235,025.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $308,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,233.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,948 shares of company stock valued at $829,286. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DHI opened at $79.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 0.84. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.25 and a 1 year high of $110.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.71. The firm has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.60.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.18. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.06 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.78%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.