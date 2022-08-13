OLD National Bancorp IN Trims Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,262 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Kroger were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,958,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Kroger by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,666,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,064,000 after buying an additional 3,112,175 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth about $131,061,000. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth about $30,415,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kroger by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,813,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,349,000 after buying an additional 623,790 shares in the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kroger from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.22.

Kroger stock opened at $47.21 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $38.22 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.49.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $44.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 28.97%.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

