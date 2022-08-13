OLD National Bancorp IN Trims Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Allstate were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALL. Seascape Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 2.0% in the first quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 5,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 12.1% in the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 179,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,911,000 after purchasing an additional 19,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ALL shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Allstate from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.08.

Allstate Stock Up 2.0 %

ALL stock opened at $129.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.69. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $144.46. The company has a market cap of $34.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.50. Allstate had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.47%.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In other Allstate news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $18,941,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,316,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allstate Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.