Ontex Group NV (OTCMKTS:ONXXF) Receives $8.06 Average PT from Brokerages

Ontex Group NV (OTCMKTS:ONXXF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.06.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ONXXF shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ontex Group from €6.80 ($6.94) to €7.80 ($7.96) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cheuvreux downgraded Ontex Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Ontex Group from €10.50 ($10.71) to €9.50 ($9.69) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded Ontex Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €8.00 ($8.16) target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Ontex Group Stock Performance

ONXXF stock opened at $5.66 on Wednesday. Ontex Group has a 1-year low of $6.65 and a 1-year high of $11.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.34.

About Ontex Group

Ontex Group NV provides personal hygiene solutions for baby, feminine, and adult care in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, the Americas, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Italy, France, and internationally. It offers baby care products, such as baby diapers and pants, and wet wipes under the Baby Pants, Bbtips, Bio Baby, Chicolastics, Canbebe, Cremer Disney, Helen Harper, Kiddies, Little Big Change, Moltex, Pom Pom, Sapeka, and Mônica brands; and feminine care products, including sanitary towels, panty liners, and tampons under the Fiore, Mia, NAT, Sincere, and Silhouette brand names.

