Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.31 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Onto Innovation in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 10th. DA Davidson analyst H. Chung anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $1.31 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Onto Innovation’s current full-year earnings is $5.22 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Onto Innovation’s FY2022 earnings at $5.26 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.00.

Onto Innovation Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of ONTO opened at $82.19 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.49. Onto Innovation has a 12 month low of $59.95 and a 12 month high of $106.09. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.33.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $256.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Onto Innovation

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Onto Innovation by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter worth $803,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Onto Innovation by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 44,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 12,679 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in Onto Innovation by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 293,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,509,000 after purchasing an additional 38,888 shares during the period. 94.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

