Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Buys 2,616 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.6% of Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 4,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,134,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 38,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.7 %

JPM opened at $122.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $106.06 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.64.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.76. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

