Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Receives $53.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Open Text from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Open Text from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered Open Text from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered Open Text from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Open Text from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Open Text

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Open Text in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tobam bought a new position in Open Text in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Open Text by 148.3% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 745 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Open Text in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Open Text during the second quarter worth about $49,000. 70.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Open Text Stock Performance

Open Text Increases Dividend

OTEX opened at $39.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 0.92. Open Text has a 52-week low of $35.04 and a 52-week high of $55.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.06 and its 200-day moving average is $40.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.243 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.27%.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

