Oppenheimer Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for New Mountain Finance in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.30. The consensus estimate for New Mountain Finance’s current full-year earnings is $1.21 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for New Mountain Finance’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Separately, Hovde Group cut their target price on shares of New Mountain Finance to $12.50 in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

New Mountain Finance Stock Performance

New Mountain Finance Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:NMFC opened at $13.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.42 and its 200-day moving average is $13.06. New Mountain Finance has a 52-week low of $11.09 and a 52-week high of $14.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.17%.

Insider Activity at New Mountain Finance

In other New Mountain Finance news, CAO Adam Weinstein bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $312,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 366,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,579,975. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert Hamwee purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.63 per share, with a total value of $232,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,984,611.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Adam Weinstein purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $312,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 366,398 shares in the company, valued at $4,579,975. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 71,850 shares of company stock valued at $886,865 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Mountain Finance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in New Mountain Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in New Mountain Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in New Mountain Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in New Mountain Finance by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.15% of the company’s stock.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes and mezzanine securities.

