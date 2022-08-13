Oppenheimer Weighs in on Hersha Hospitality Trust’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HT)

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report issued on Monday, August 8th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Batory now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.38. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.00 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

HT has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $14.50 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.93.

Shares of HT stock opened at $11.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $434.48 million, a PE ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $7.92 and a twelve month high of $12.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,512,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,050,000 after purchasing an additional 68,229 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,706,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,579,000 after purchasing an additional 27,548 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 787,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,148,000 after purchasing an additional 19,638 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 671,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after purchasing an additional 10,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 106.5% during the 2nd quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 622,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,107,000 after purchasing an additional 321,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

