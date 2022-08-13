Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) PT Raised to C$21.00 at Raymond James

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Osisko Gold Royalties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from $22.00 to $18.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

OR opened at $10.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -528.74 and a beta of 0.74. Osisko Gold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $14.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.47 and its 200 day moving average is $11.82.

Osisko Gold Royalties ( NYSE:OR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $46.89 million during the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 0.94% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. As a group, analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC grew its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 4.4% in the first quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 9.2% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 138,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC lifted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 805,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 66.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

