Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Given New C$21.00 Price Target at CIBC

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by CIBC from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.75 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$22.28.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Performance

Shares of OR opened at C$13.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.86, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$13.50 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.07. The company has a market cap of C$2.49 billion and a PE ratio of -67.21. Osisko Gold Royalties has a one year low of C$11.90 and a one year high of C$18.59.

Osisko Gold Royalties Announces Dividend

Osisko Gold Royalties ( TSE:OR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$59.40 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -109.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Director Charles Elijah Page sold 28,300 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.57, for a total transaction of C$412,331.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$392,151.55.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

Further Reading

