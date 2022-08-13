Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Parke Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PKBK opened at $23.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $285.84 million, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.81. Parke Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.85 and a 12 month high of $25.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.17.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $20.49 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parke Bancorp

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Parke Bancorp news, Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 5,000 shares of Parke Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $120,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,370,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Parke Bancorp news, Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 5,000 shares of Parke Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $120,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,370,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 3,239 shares of Parke Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $81,752.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,617 shares in the company, valued at $2,943,413.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,239 shares of company stock valued at $445,752 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Parke Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 176.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 7,141.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parke Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Parke Bancorp during the second quarter worth $99,000. 37.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Parke Bancorp

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

