Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.
Parke Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PKBK opened at $23.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $285.84 million, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.81. Parke Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.85 and a 12 month high of $25.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.17.
Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $20.49 million during the quarter.
Insider Buying and Selling at Parke Bancorp
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Parke Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 176.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 7,141.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parke Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Parke Bancorp during the second quarter worth $99,000. 37.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Parke Bancorp
Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Parke Bancorp (PKBK)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for Parke Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parke Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.