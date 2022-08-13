PASSUR Aerospace (OTCMKTS:PSSR) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.37

PASSUR Aerospace, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSSR – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.37 and traded as low as $0.10. PASSUR Aerospace shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 400 shares.

PASSUR Aerospace Stock Down 30.2 %

The company has a market cap of $1.35 million, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of -0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.28 and its 200 day moving average is $0.37.

About PASSUR Aerospace

PASSUR Aerospace, Inc, a business intelligence company, provides predictive analytics and decision support technology for the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company's products, include ARiVAT EMPO, a dynamic gate-to-gate global flight tracking; ARiVA AWARE that provides continuous forecasts and alerts to achieve the most efficient execution of the daily operation; and ARiVA WORKFLOW, an integrated communication and collaboration on shared workflow platform to maximize use of existing assets and capacity.

