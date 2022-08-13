Pendragon (LON:PDG) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $23.03

Shares of Pendragon PLC (LON:PDG – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 23.03 ($0.28) and traded as high as GBX 25.02 ($0.30). Pendragon shares last traded at GBX 24.20 ($0.29), with a volume of 212,313 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 36 ($0.43) price target on shares of Pendragon in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Pendragon Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £338.06 million and a PE ratio of 484.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 323.58, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 21.88 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 23.03.

Pendragon Company Profile

Pendragon PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail sector in the United Kingdom. It operates through Franchised UK Motor, Software, Car Store, and Leasing segments. The company sells new and used motor cars, motorbikes, trucks, and vans, as well as offers associated aftersales activities of service, body repair, and parts sales.

