PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) PT Raised to C$11.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.50 to C$11.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.
TSE PHX opened at C$6.63 on Wednesday. PHX Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$3.94 and a twelve month high of C$7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.95, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of C$334.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.91.
PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, Albania, and the Middle East. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high-performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.
