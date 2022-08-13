PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) PT Raised to C$11.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.50 to C$11.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

PHX Energy Services Trading Up 0.9 %

TSE PHX opened at C$6.63 on Wednesday. PHX Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$3.94 and a twelve month high of C$7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.95, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of C$334.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PHX Energy Services Company Profile

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Leslie Buker acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$6.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 313,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,922,981. In other news, Director Lawrence M. Hibbard sold 17,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.18, for a total transaction of C$110,448.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 151,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$936,894.18. Also, Senior Officer Michael Leslie Buker purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 313,700 shares in the company, valued at C$1,922,981. In the last three months, insiders have bought 24,800 shares of company stock worth $137,006 and have sold 107,900 shares worth $665,473.

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, Albania, and the Middle East. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high-performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

