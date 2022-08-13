PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Yang anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for PLAYSTUDIOS’s current full-year earnings is ($0.10) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for PLAYSTUDIOS’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Get PLAYSTUDIOS alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MYPS. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS to $5.20 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th.

PLAYSTUDIOS Price Performance

Insider Activity at PLAYSTUDIOS

Shares of MYPS opened at $4.16 on Thursday. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 1 year low of $3.49 and a 1 year high of $6.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.95. The firm has a market cap of $525.84 million, a P/E ratio of -52.00 and a beta of -0.50.

In other PLAYSTUDIOS news, CEO Andrew S. Pascal bought 9,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.41 per share, with a total value of $60,254.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 361,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,317,215. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other PLAYSTUDIOS news, CEO Andrew S. Pascal bought 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.56 per share, for a total transaction of $61,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 406,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,728. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew S. Pascal acquired 9,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.41 per share, with a total value of $60,254.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,317,215. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 76,300 shares of company stock valued at $424,149.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PLAYSTUDIOS

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 0.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,514,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS by 5.4% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 117,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 6,013 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PLAYSTUDIOS

(Get Rating)

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.