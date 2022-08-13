Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 73,798 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 845,877 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,798 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Devon Energy worth $50,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Forefront Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,510,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 14.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,785,654 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $164,716,000 after acquiring an additional 341,500 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $885,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $752,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 16.7% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $151,080.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,311.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $242,956.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,472,904.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $151,080.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,311.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DVN opened at $65.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $42.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 2.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.71 and a 200 day moving average of $60.38. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $24.46 and a 12 month high of $79.40.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 30.65%. Devon Energy’s revenue was up 132.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.46%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on DVN shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Devon Energy from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Devon Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho cut their price target on Devon Energy from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.24.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

