Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 816,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,128 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.10% of Timken worth $49,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TKR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Timken by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 948,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,596,000 after purchasing an additional 478,407 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Timken by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,405,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,660,000 after buying an additional 474,870 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Timken by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,153,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,797,000 after buying an additional 380,333 shares during the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Timken in the 4th quarter worth about $14,673,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Timken by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 376,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,845,000 after buying an additional 176,462 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TKR opened at $68.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.37 and a 200 day moving average of $60.66. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The Timken Company has a 12-month low of $50.85 and a 12-month high of $79.36.

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.10%.

In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 7,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total transaction of $503,718.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,891,824.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.94, for a total value of $570,089.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,134,400.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 7,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total value of $503,718.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,843 shares in the company, valued at $22,891,824.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,333 shares of company stock worth $1,828,622. 10.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TKR shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Timken to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Timken from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on Timken from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Timken from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.22.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

