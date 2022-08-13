Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 514,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,119 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 3.20% of Addus HomeCare worth $47,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 570.1% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 770,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,648,000 after acquiring an additional 655,548 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 623,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,263,000 after acquiring an additional 18,701 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 549,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,425,000 after acquiring an additional 4,209 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 543,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,727,000 after buying an additional 10,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 495,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,313,000 after buying an additional 25,624 shares in the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADUS. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.40.

ADUS opened at $94.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.79. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 1-year low of $68.57 and a 1-year high of $108.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.85.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01). Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $236.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brian Poff sold 6,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.62, for a total transaction of $652,812.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,496,377.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO W Bradley Bickham sold 5,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total transaction of $486,636.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,029,365.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian Poff sold 6,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.62, for a total transaction of $652,812.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,496,377.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,116 shares of company stock worth $2,433,550 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

