Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $48.80 Million Stock Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 635,308 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,417 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.45% of AECOM worth $48,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in AECOM by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,340 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in AECOM by 107.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AECOM by 2.8% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in AECOM by 16.6% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,706 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in AECOM by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AECOM in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on AECOM in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on AECOM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on AECOM from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AECOM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.88.

AECOM Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ACM opened at $76.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. AECOM has a 12-month low of $60.74 and a 12-month high of $79.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.42 and its 200 day moving average is $70.79.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 2.30%. AECOM’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AECOM will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. AECOM’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

