Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $49.37 Million Holdings in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,226,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,955 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.69% of Acushnet worth $49,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Acushnet by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,090,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,938,000 after buying an additional 27,613 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Acushnet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,466,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acushnet by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,321,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,202,000 after acquiring an additional 237,659 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Acushnet by 981.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 453,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,068,000 after acquiring an additional 411,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acushnet by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 325,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. 49.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Acushnet from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Acushnet from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.80.

Shares of NYSE GOLF opened at $52.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.22. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $57.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. Acushnet had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $658.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Acushnet’s payout ratio is currently 33.18%.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

