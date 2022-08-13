Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $52.88 Million Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 299,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,358 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Ecolab worth $52,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 62.1% during the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ECL shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Ecolab from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Argus dropped their price objective on Ecolab from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $191.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Ecolab from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.12.

Ecolab Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of ECL opened at $174.09 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.82 and a 12-month high of $238.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $159.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.72.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total transaction of $533,568.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,756,652.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $503,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,396,063.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $533,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,530 shares in the company, valued at $3,756,652.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

