Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $54.07 Million Position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,541,469 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 613,276 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.68% of Southwestern Energy worth $54,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,051,748 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $214,601,000 after purchasing an additional 8,032,824 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,069,592 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $79,544,000 after buying an additional 6,064,292 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,891,627 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,416,000 after buying an additional 3,197,441 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 11,316,967 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,737,000 after buying an additional 1,609,101 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 198.8% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 9,999,232 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $71,695,000 after buying an additional 6,652,802 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwestern Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:SWN opened at $7.51 on Friday. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $9.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.99 and a 200-day moving average of $6.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.23.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a positive return on equity of 165.90%. The business’s revenue was up 294.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to buy up to 13.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SWN shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.35.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Further Reading

