Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 402,515 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 26,115 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of TE Connectivity worth $52,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,221 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 8,884 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 target price (down from $166.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

TEL stock opened at $137.31 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $107.12 and a 52-week high of $166.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.50.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total value of $394,590.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,429,039.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading

