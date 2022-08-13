Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 18,437 Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 890,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,437 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.67% of ALLETE worth $59,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in ALLETE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $464,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in ALLETE by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in ALLETE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ALLETE by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 172,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,432,000 after purchasing an additional 21,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ALLETE by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 12,360 shares in the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALE shares. Bank of America started coverage on ALLETE in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

ALLETE stock opened at $63.31 on Friday. ALLETE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $71.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.80. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.61.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. ALLETE had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 12.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 71.82%.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

