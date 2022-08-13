Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 22,963 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 499,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,963 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Prudential Financial worth $59,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Prudential Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,499,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,002,438,000 after purchasing an additional 164,539 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,266,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $785,189,000 after purchasing an additional 51,831 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Prudential Financial by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,996,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $649,108,000 after purchasing an additional 101,760 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Prudential Financial by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,143,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,265,000 after purchasing an additional 62,108 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,466,000. Institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $105.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.60. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.73 and a 52-week high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

PRU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.58.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

