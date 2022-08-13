Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 88,526 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 320,873 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,526 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.99% of Amedisys worth $55,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 233 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 3.6% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,698 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 1.2% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Amedisys by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 354 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Amedisys by 2.4% during the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 5,147 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Insider Activity at Amedisys

In other Amedisys news, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 557 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $64,055.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,850 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amedisys Price Performance

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMED. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED opened at $122.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.97 and a 200 day moving average of $134.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.95. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.61 and a 12 month high of $188.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $557.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.12 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 17.81%. Amedisys’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.