Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 20,361 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 886,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,361 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Kroger worth $50,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Kroger by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kroger by 179.5% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on KR shares. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kroger from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.22.

Kroger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $47.21 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $38.22 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The firm has a market cap of $33.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.02 and a 200 day moving average of $50.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. Kroger had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The company had revenue of $44.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 28.97%.

Kroger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.