Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 99,489 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,355,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 99,489 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 2.24% of American Assets Trust worth $51,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 30,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 15,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weil Company Inc. grew its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 8,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of American Assets Trust in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet lowered American Assets Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Assets Trust from $34.50 to $25.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

American Assets Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.80 per share, with a total value of $298,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,650,784 shares in the company, valued at $198,193,363.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 1,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.15 per share, with a total value of $38,483.55. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,107,816 shares in the company, valued at $67,766,284.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.80 per share, for a total transaction of $298,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,650,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,193,363.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have bought 121,197 shares of company stock valued at $3,759,084. 34.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of American Assets Trust stock opened at $30.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.91 and its 200 day moving average is $33.62. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $28.38 and a one year high of $40.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.42, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.10.

American Assets Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 191.04%.

American Assets Trust Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

