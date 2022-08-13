Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,482,159 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 70,985 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of HP worth $53,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in HP during the 1st quarter valued at about $629,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in HP by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,991,926 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $181,207,000 after purchasing an additional 426,000 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP grew its position in HP by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 37,500 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in HP during the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Cunning Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in HP during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,056,000. 81.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HPQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of HP from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.08.

HP Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $34.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.79. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.11 and a twelve month high of $41.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.92.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. HP had a net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 188.59%. The firm had revenue of $16.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. HP’s payout ratio is 17.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $148,725.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,204 shares in the company, valued at $18,007,834.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $148,725.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,719 shares of company stock worth $1,828,345. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HP Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.