Progressive (NYSE:PGR) & Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Financial Comparison

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) and Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.7% of Progressive shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.4% of Palomar shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Progressive shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Palomar shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Progressive and Palomar’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Progressive $47.70 billion 1.49 $3.35 billion $1.40 86.98 Palomar $247.79 million 7.96 $45.85 million $1.78 43.87

Analyst Ratings

Progressive has higher revenue and earnings than Palomar. Palomar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Progressive, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Progressive and Palomar, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Progressive 5 7 3 0 1.87 Palomar 0 0 5 0 3.00

Progressive currently has a consensus price target of $111.93, suggesting a potential downside of 8.08%. Palomar has a consensus price target of $81.17, suggesting a potential upside of 3.95%. Given Palomar’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Palomar is more favorable than Progressive.

Volatility and Risk

Progressive has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Palomar has a beta of 0.12, meaning that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Progressive and Palomar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Progressive 1.79% 11.52% 2.67% Palomar 15.41% 14.95% 6.00%

Summary

Palomar beats Progressive on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property. The Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos and recreational vehicles (RV). This segment's products include personal auto insurance; and special lines products, including insurance for motorcycles, ATVs, RVs, watercrafts, snowmobiles, and related products. The Commercial Lines segment provides auto-related primary liability and physical damage insurance, and business-related general liability and property insurance for autos, vans, pick-up trucks, and dump trucks used by small businesses; tractors, trailers, and straight trucks primarily used by regional general freight and expeditor-type businesses, and long-haul operators; dump trucks, log trucks, and garbage trucks used by dirt, sand and gravel, logging, and coal-type businesses; and tow trucks and wreckers used in towing services and gas/service station businesses; as well as non-fleet and airport taxis, and black-car services. The Property segment writes residential property insurance for homeowners, other property owners, and renters, as well as offers personal umbrella insurance, and primary and excess flood insurance. The company also offers policy issuance and claims adjusting services; and acts as an agent to homeowner general liability, workers' compensation insurance, and other products. In addition, it provides reinsurance services. The company sells its products through independent insurance agencies, as well as directly on Internet through mobile devices, and over the phone. The Progressive Corporation was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Mayfield, Ohio.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products. It markets and distributes its products through retail agents, wholesale brokers, program administrators, and carrier partnerships. The company was formerly known as GC Palomar Holdings. Palomar Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

