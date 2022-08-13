Purple Innovation, Inc. Expected to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Purple Innovation in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 10th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Purple Innovation’s current full-year earnings is ($0.16) per share.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

PRPL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp set a $10.00 target price on Purple Innovation in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Purple Innovation from $45.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.11.

Purple Innovation Price Performance

NASDAQ PRPL opened at $3.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $328.22 million, a PE ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.88. Purple Innovation has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $27.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.15.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $144.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.79 million. Purple Innovation had a negative return on equity of 28.60% and a negative net margin of 6.39%. Purple Innovation’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Purple Innovation

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Purple Innovation during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Crumly & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jack Roddy acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.85 per share, for a total transaction of $29,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,650. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.84 per share, with a total value of $2,178,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,177,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,618,887.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jack Roddy bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.85 per share, with a total value of $29,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,490,600 shares of company stock worth $20,883,909. Insiders own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

About Purple Innovation

(Get Rating)

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. The company also offers bases, foundations, sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, weighted blankets, and duvets, as well as pet beds. It markets and sells its products through its e-commerce online channels retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through Purple retail showrooms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.