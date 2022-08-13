Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Redfin in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.76) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.35). The consensus estimate for Redfin’s current full-year earnings is ($2.78) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Redfin’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.89) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.38) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.67) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Get Redfin alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on RDFN. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Redfin from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Redfin from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Redfin from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

Redfin Stock Performance

Redfin stock opened at $12.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.96. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.84. Redfin has a fifty-two week low of $7.13 and a fifty-two week high of $56.13.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $606.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.37 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 80.56% and a negative net margin of 9.00%. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Redfin

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDFN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin in the fourth quarter worth $612,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Redfin by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 63,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Redfin by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Redfin by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Redfin by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438 shares during the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Redfin

In other Redfin news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $36,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,786 shares in the company, valued at $601,355.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total value of $158,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,226,502 shares in the company, valued at $12,927,331.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $36,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,355.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,500 shares of company stock worth $354,975 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Redfin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.