Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:MPW)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report released on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.45. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Medical Properties Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.81 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MPW. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.30.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Up 2.5 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medical Properties Trust

NYSE MPW opened at $16.72 on Thursday. Medical Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $14.10 and a 12 month high of $24.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 98,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 22,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 5.2% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 24.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 42,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.00%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.