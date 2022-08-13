Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Issued By Oppenheimer

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer upped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Service Properties Trust in a report issued on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Batory now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.44. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Service Properties Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.22 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Service Properties Trust’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SVC. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Service Properties Trust from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Service Properties Trust from $8.50 to $6.25 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Shares of Service Properties Trust stock opened at $8.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.35. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 2.16. Service Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $12.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 22nd. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 350.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management boosted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 7,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Service Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Service Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Service Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. 79.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

