Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) Reduced by Analyst

Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Atreca in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.74) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.69). The consensus estimate for Atreca’s current full-year earnings is ($2.68) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Atreca’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.63) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.34) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.58) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.61) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Atreca in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Atreca from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Shares of BCEL opened at $2.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.22. Atreca has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $7.00. The stock has a market cap of $100.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.69.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.01).

In other Atreca news, insider Tito Serafini sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $30,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 228,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,327.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCEL. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atreca in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Atreca in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atreca during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of Atreca by 66.7% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atreca by 111.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Atreca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

