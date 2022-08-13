Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Cut by Analyst

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Beam Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Bienkowski now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.11) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.02). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Beam Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.26) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.29) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($4.19) EPS.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $41.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $38.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beam Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.50.

Beam Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of BEAM opened at $69.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.32 and a beta of 1.76. Beam Therapeutics has a one year low of $27.77 and a one year high of $116.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.08.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.02). The business had revenue of $16.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.44 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.45% and a negative net margin of 304.21%. Beam Therapeutics’s revenue was up 277433.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.23) EPS.

Institutional Trading of Beam Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,835,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 4,334 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,271,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 562,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,759,000 after buying an additional 101,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 782.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 74,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 66,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Beam Therapeutics

In other Beam Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total transaction of $1,972,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,088,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,570,190. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Beam Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total transaction of $1,972,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,088,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,570,190. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fmr Llc sold 20,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $1,229,723.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.