Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Bionano Genomics, Inc. Lowered by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Bionano Genomics in a research report issued on Monday, August 8th. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.10). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bionano Genomics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.44) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Bionano Genomics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS.
Bionano Genomics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BNGO opened at $3.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.12 and a current ratio of 7.75. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.91. Bionano Genomics has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $6.28.
Bionano Genomics Company Profile
Bionano Genomics, Inc provides genome analysis software solutions. It offers Saphyr, a sample-to-result solution for structural variation analysis by optical genome mapping for genome analysis and understanding of genetic variation and function; Saphyr instrument, a single-molecule imager; Saphyr Chip, a consumable that packages the nanochannel arrays for DNA linearization; and Bionano Prep Kits and DNA labeling kits, which provide the reagents and protocols for extracting and labeling ultra-high molecular weight.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bionano Genomics (BNGO)
