Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Bionano Genomics, Inc. Lowered by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Bionano Genomics in a research report issued on Monday, August 8th. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.10). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bionano Genomics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.44) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Bionano Genomics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS.

Bionano Genomics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BNGO opened at $3.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.12 and a current ratio of 7.75. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.91. Bionano Genomics has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $6.28.

Institutional Trading of Bionano Genomics

Bionano Genomics Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Washington Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Bionano Genomics by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bionano Genomics by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. 26.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bionano Genomics, Inc provides genome analysis software solutions. It offers Saphyr, a sample-to-result solution for structural variation analysis by optical genome mapping for genome analysis and understanding of genetic variation and function; Saphyr instrument, a single-molecule imager; Saphyr Chip, a consumable that packages the nanochannel arrays for DNA linearization; and Bionano Prep Kits and DNA labeling kits, which provide the reagents and protocols for extracting and labeling ultra-high molecular weight.

Featured Articles

