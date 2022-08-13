Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) Increased by Analyst

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Design Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.31). The consensus estimate for Design Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.09) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Design Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.40) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.73) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DSGN. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Design Therapeutics from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Design Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Design Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

DSGN stock opened at $24.89 on Thursday. Design Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.05 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSGN. SR One Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Design Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,463,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Design Therapeutics by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,150,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,887,000 after purchasing an additional 935,196 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Design Therapeutics by 136.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 522,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,185,000 after purchasing an additional 301,944 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Design Therapeutics by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 999,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,137,000 after purchasing an additional 143,635 shares during the period. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new stake in Design Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,890,000. Institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

Design Therapeutics, Inc a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs.

