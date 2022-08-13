Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) Raised by Analyst

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Icahn Enterprises in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.13. The consensus estimate for Icahn Enterprises’ current full-year earnings is $1.03 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Icahn Enterprises’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.52%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Shares of Icahn Enterprises stock opened at $54.89 on Thursday. Icahn Enterprises has a 52-week low of $47.17 and a 52-week high of $58.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.95 and a 200 day moving average of $52.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.88 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.57%. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently -493.82%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEP. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,665,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 98,606 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,745,000 after buying an additional 8,365 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 30,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 51,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,471,000 after buying an additional 4,636 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.

