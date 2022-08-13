Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Krystal Biotech, Inc. Decreased by William Blair (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Krystal Biotech in a report issued on Monday, August 8th. William Blair analyst R. Prasad now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.15) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.06). The consensus estimate for Krystal Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($5.09) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Krystal Biotech’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.35) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.60) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.72) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.27) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.19) EPS.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by ($0.11).

KRYS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Krystal Biotech from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Krystal Biotech from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Krystal Biotech stock opened at $79.30 on Thursday. Krystal Biotech has a 1-year low of $38.86 and a 1-year high of $102.99. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -16.77 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRYS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at $177,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Krystal Biotech by 378.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Krystal Biotech by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACT Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Krystal Biotech by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. ACT Capital Management LLC now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

