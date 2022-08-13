Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report issued on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.08. The consensus estimate for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s current full-year earnings is $10.04 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.94 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.95 EPS.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.59. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $205.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $188.00 to $192.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott Vacations Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.80.

Shares of VAC stock opened at $149.68 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.02 and its 200 day moving average is $144.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 2.15. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a twelve month low of $110.08 and a twelve month high of $174.74.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $399,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,532,576. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 190.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

